Northeast Hawks men's soccer season ends in Region XI Semifinals

The Northeast Hawks men's soccer team's season came to an end on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 loss to Hawkeye Community College of Iowa in a Region XI Tournament semifinal at Waterloo, Iowa. The Hawks final record is 7-8.
Semifinal Match-
Score:
Northeast 1
Hawkeye 3
Score at half:
Northeast 0
Hawkeye 0
Shots (on goal):
Northeast 4 (2)
Hawkeye 21 (12)
Goal (assist):
David Evans (Conner Bickford)
Saves:
Jyson Breitbarth 9
Just under 2 minutes into the second half, Hawkeye took the lead. Less than 2 minutes later, we tied it up. The score stayed tied until the 73 minute, when a Hawkeye shot deflected off another player and past our diving goalie. In the 80th minute, Hawkeye finished the scoring for the win.
I am so impressed with what these guys have done this season. Going from how they started to how they finished the season was incredible. Being picked pre-season as one of the bottom teams to earning the third seed in the Region tournament and making it the semifinals is an incredible feat. I couldn’t be more proud of how they fought for every game.
We lost to a very good team today, but we stayed in until the very end. I couldn’t ask for more.