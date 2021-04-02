Northeast Hawks men's soccer gets 2021 season underway today with road match at Iowa Western CC

The Northeast Hawks men’s soccer team gets their season underway today when they visit NJCAA third ranked in Division I Iowa Western Community College at 1:00.
The Hawks return sophomores Mateo Keep, Andrei Soares, and Breno Neves. The squad also includes Norfolk athletes Riley Carlson, Cael Wiederin, and Jeremy Dreher. Northeast has 16 players on the team. Last year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Hawks’ home schedule has meetings with Indian Hills of Iowa, Iowa Lakes, Dakota County Technical College of Minnesota, Hawkeye of Iowa, Scott of Iowa, North Iowa Area, and Southeastern of Iowa. Northeast will visit Iowa Western, Iowa Central, Hawkeye, Scott, North Iowa Area, Southeastern, and Dakota County Technical College.