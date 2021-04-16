Northeast Hawks men's soccer falls to Hawkeye while the women finish in a scoreless draw

The Northeast Hawks soccer teams visited Waterloo, Iowa to play Hawkeye Community College on Thursday.  The Northeast men endured a 4-0 loss to drop to 0-4 on the season.  The Northeast women finished in a scoreless draw 0-0 and are now 1-2-1 on the year.

Men-
Score:play 
Northeast 0
Hawkeye 4
 
Score at half:
Northeast 0 
Hawkeye 1
 
Shots (on goal):
Northeast 3 (1)
Hawkeye 14 (12)
 
Saves:
Jyson Breitbarth 6
 
One of our main goals for this game was to not give them anything easy. We accomplished this during the first half until the last 30 seconds. An injury required a substitution and they countered on the next play and caught out of position. 
This was our best half we have played. I was very happy with our effort in the first half. 
Eleven minutes into the second half, we gave them too much space and a nice shot gave them goal two. This is the point where we are still growing. We need to keep our heads up and play through it. We have a habit of easing up and losing our focus. The third goal came in the 66th minute, and the final goal came in the 79th minute. The goals we allowed are fixable. We need to keep our composure and keep our focus. The progress is there, so we need to keep pushing forward. 
 
Women’s Soccer-
Northeast 0
Hawkeye 0
 
Shots (on goal):
Northeast 13 (6)
Hawkeye 20 (15)
 
Saves:
Mackenzie Byrnes 14
 
This was a very physical game and I was impressed with how well both teams competed. Our defense played a great game and kept us in the game, and our midfield did a great job at possessing the ball. We struggled a bit with our forwards finding space. We are getting opportunities, but we are not taking advantage of those chances. We have a bit of a block in our minds when it comes to scoring. We need to get this figured out soon. We are in our conference games now, and we need to be able to score if we want to compete in this competitive conference. 
 
Next matches are Saturday at Scott Community College.

