Northeast Hawks men's soccer drops overtime match to Hawkeye CC

The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team suffered a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday at the hands of Hawkeye Community College in overtime by the final score of 4-3 at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Hugo Santos (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) scored the first goal for the Hawks (3-6, 3-6 ICCAC) in the 14th-minute, but the RedTails made quick work to grab a 2-1 lead heading into halftime. Santos tallied another goal in the 50th-minute and shortly followed with another in the 60th-minute to record a hat trick. Hawkeye got the winning goal in the 95th-minute off an open shot in front of the goalie’s box.
Jyson Breitbarth (Hilo, Hawaii) recorded eight saves in the net.
The Hawks battle Dakota County Technical College at 11 a.m. Thursday in Rosemount, Minn.