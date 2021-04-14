Northeast Hawks men's soccer drops home match to Iowa Lakes CC

The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team had a tough time overcoming Iowa Lakes Community College on Tuesday, falling 5-0 in ICCAC play at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The Hawks (0-3, 0-3 ICCAC) allowed four goals in the first half, but was able to allow just a goal in the second half. Northeast was unable to find any offensive rhythm throughout much of the game.
Hugo Santos (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) tallied two shots for the Hawks, while Jyson Breitbarth (Hilo, Hawaii) recorded seven saves in the net.
The Hawks visit Hawkeye Community College at 3 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo, Iowa.