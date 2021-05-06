Northeast Hawks men's soccer clips North Iowa Area CC

Samuel Holland (London, England) utilized a free-kick in the final minute to give the Northeast Community
College men’s soccer team a 2-1 victory over North Iowa Area Community College on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The Hawks (6-6, 6-6 ICCAC) received a goal in the 29th-minute via an own goal from a corner kick to take a 1-0 lead at halftime. The Trojans struck back later in the game, but Holland sent a free-kick through the net in the 89th-minute to seal the win for the Hawks.
“This was an exciting game and an exciting win for the men,” head coach Chad Miller said. “We gave up a lot of shots, but our defense did what was needed to win the game. A foul in the final minute set up a free kick for Sam who then shot a great ball into the corner net for the win!”
Jyson Breitbarth (Hilo, Hawaii) held strong in the net, tallying 10 saves.
The Hawks return to the pitch at 3 p.m. Saturday against Southeastern Community College in Norfolk.