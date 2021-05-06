Northeast Hawks men's soccer clips North Iowa Area CC

Samuel Holland (London, England) utilized a free-kick in the final minute to give the Northeast Community  

College men’s soccer team a 2-1 victory over North Iowa Area Community College on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. 

 

The Hawks (6-6, 6-6 ICCAC) received a goal in the 29th-minute via an own goal from a corner kick to take a 1-0 lead at halftime. The Trojans struck back later in the game, but Holland sent a free-kick through the net in the 89th-minute to seal the win for the Hawks.  

 

“This was an exciting game and an exciting win for the men,” head coach Chad Miller said. “We gave up a lot of shots, but our defense did what was needed to win the game. A foul in the final minute set up a free kick for Sam who then shot a great ball into the corner net for the win!” 

 

Jyson Breitbarth (Hilo, Hawaii) held strong in the net, tallying 10 saves. 

 

The Hawks return to the pitch at 3 p.m. Saturday against Southeastern Community College in Norfolk. 

 

Tags

In other news

Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader to conclude season

Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader to conclude season

The 2021 baseball season came to an end Wednesday afternoon for Wayne State College as the Wildcats earned a split with Upper Iowa at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. The first game went extra innings with the Wildcats winning 9-8 in eight innings while Upper Iowa captured the sec…