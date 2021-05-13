Northeast Hawks men's soccer blanks Dakota County Technical College in opening round of Region XI Tournament

The Northeast Hawks men's soccer team improved to 7-7 on the season after blanking Dakota County Technical College 3-0 yesterday in the opening round of the Region XI Tournament in Norfolk.  Northeast advances to play Hawkeye Community College of Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday at a time to be determined.

Quarterfinal Playoff game-
 
Score:
Northeast 3
Dakota County 0
 
Score at half:
Northeast 2
Dakota County 0
 
Shots (on goal):
Northeast 24 (10)
Dakota County 6 (1)
 
Goals (assist):
Breno Neves (Hugo Santos)
Breno Neves (unassisted)
Hugo Santos (Carlos Jimenez)
 
Saves:
Jyson Breitbarth 1 
 
This is exciting stuff for the guys. Highest seeding in the tournament, and first official playoff win for the Men's program. The Men have done an incredible job building this team. 
Today's game-play was slower than I would have liked, but we possessed the ball and moved it well. Dakota County did a good job of defending our attack and slowing us down. We created some good chances and found some good opportunities, but our shots were a bit off today. We will have to increase our speed of play for Saturday in the semi-finals.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 13, 2021

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl title defense when they kick off the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9.  Other highlights from opening weekend include Matthew Stafford playing his first game for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night…

Wayne State softball player honored

Wayne State junior Kim Vidlak was named to the NSIC All-Conference Softball Second Team announced by the league office this afternoon in Burnsville, Minnesota. 

Busy local schedule for Wednesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High track & field teams compete in the A-4 District Meet at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Sports Complex at 11:00.