Northeast Hawks men's soccer blanks Dakota County Technical College in opening round of Region XI Tournament

The Northeast Hawks men's soccer team improved to 7-7 on the season after blanking Dakota County Technical College 3-0 yesterday in the opening round of the Region XI Tournament in Norfolk. Northeast advances to play Hawkeye Community College of Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday at a time to be determined.
