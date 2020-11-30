Northeast Hawks men's hoops playing waiting game for upcoming season

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team has had their season delayed until January 20th due to COVID 19.
They normally start their season in early November. The Hawks will try to better last year’s 13-18 record. They return only Michael Anderson & Justin Hiser from last year’s team. Northeast, who will compete in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference NJCAA Division II this season, also added ten new faces for this year's squad including Crofton’s Andy Knapp. They open at home on January 20th with Ellsworth Community College before visiting Kirkwood and Iowa Lakes, and then return home for a game with Marshalltown to close out January.