Northeast Hawks men's golf finishes fourth at Midland University Invite

The Northeast Community College men’s golf team finished in fourth place on Tuesday at the Midland University Spring Invitational at the Fremont Country Club in Fremont, Neb. 

 

The Hawks carded a 324 as a team to finish one stroke ahead of fifth place. Ty Heimes (Battle Creek, Neb.) and Everette Carroll (Harlan, Iowa) both tied for 17th-place after shooting an 80 on the day. Carter Schnoor (Randolph, Neb.) shot an 81 to tie for 20th-place, while John Canham (Norfolk, Neb.) carded an 83 to tie for 25th-place.  

 

The Hawks host York College in a dual on April 14 at the Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk.

