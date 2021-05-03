Northeast Hawks men's golf finishes fifth at Region XI Tournament; Heimes qualifies for NJCAA Division II National Tournament

The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team completed play yesterday in the three-day Region XI Tournament at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course at Riverside, Iowa. 

Kirkwood Community College of Iowa was the champion with a 901.  They won by two strokes.  Northeast finished fifth with a 981.  Kirkwood’s James Morgan was the medalist after carding a 218.  He won by three strokes.  The Hawks’ Ty Heimes of Battle Creek tied for ninth place with a 235.  He advances to the NJCAA Division II national tournament at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind., May 18-21.

