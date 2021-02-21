Northeast Hawks men's basketball upsets 16th ranked Kirkwood CC

Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) couldn’t be stopped on Saturday night.
Anderson tallied 32 points, 14 rebounds and four steals on 11-fo-18 shooting from the field to help the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team top Kirkwood Community College, 83-74 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks (2-8, 2-8 ICCAC) trailed by two points at halftime, but managed to outscore the Eagles 55-44 in the second half. Anderson kickstarted his second-half dominance by draining a 3-point with 12:17 to play in the second half. Justin Hiser (Grand Island, Neb.) and Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Hawks a 53-47 edge.
Kirkwood didn’t go down without a fight as the Eagles took a small lead later in the half. Devin Ross (Cartersville, Ga.) stole a Kirkwood pass and slammed a dunk to put the Hawks up by 10 points. Anderson was fouled twice in a one-minute span and accounted for five-straight points that put the game out of reach for the Eagles.
Ben Tew (Cheshire, England) accounted for 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) had 18 points and five boards. The Hawks shot 43 percent from the field in the win.
The Hawks continue ICCAC play as they host Southwestern Community College at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Norfolk.