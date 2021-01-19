Northeast Hawks men's basketball to get season started on Wednesday

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball squad starts their 2021 season on Wednesday when they host Ellsworth Community College of Iowa at 7:00.
The Hawks finished last year with a 13-18 mark. They return only two players from last season in Michael Anderson and Justin Hiser. Northeast added nine freshmen and a transfer sophomore from Midland Community College in Texas in Ben Tew. Their home docket includes games with teams from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in Ellsworth, Marshalltown, Iowa Western, Southeastern, Kirkwood, Southwestern, Indian Hills, North Iowa Area, Iowa Central, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Lakes.