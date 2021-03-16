Northeast Hawks men's basketball suffering through 3-14 season as they get ready for Iowa Central on Wednesday

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 3-14 on the season and have lost five games in a row after an 0-2 week. 

They lost at Southwestern of Iowa 81-62 last Wednesday and then fell at Southeastern on Saturday 71-56.  This year the Hawks have beaten Iowa schools Ellsworth twice and Kirkwood while losing to Kirkwood, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown, Iowa Western twice, Indian Hills twice, Iowa Central, Southeastern twice, Des Moines Area, Southwestern twice, and North Iowa Area.  Northeast is being outscored by their opponents on average through 17 games 86.4-71.1.  Their remaining schedule includes home games with Iowa Central, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Lakes while visiting North Iowa Area and Marshalltown.  Northeast returns to action on Wednesday when they entertain 5-10 Iowa Central at 7:00.  Northeast lost to the Tritons in Ft. Dodge, Iowa on February 10th 98-83.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, a source told ESPN.  Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, the source said, with competition fro…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 15, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 15, 2021

Top-ranked Gonzaga has claimed the first overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the Bulldogs try to become the first undefeated champion since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers.  Gonzaga heads the West bracket, Baylor is the top seed in the South, Illinois is tops in the Midwest and…