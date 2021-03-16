Northeast Hawks men's basketball suffering through 3-14 season as they get ready for Iowa Central on Wednesday

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 3-14 on the season and have lost five games in a row after an 0-2 week.
They lost at Southwestern of Iowa 81-62 last Wednesday and then fell at Southeastern on Saturday 71-56. This year the Hawks have beaten Iowa schools Ellsworth twice and Kirkwood while losing to Kirkwood, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown, Iowa Western twice, Indian Hills twice, Iowa Central, Southeastern twice, Des Moines Area, Southwestern twice, and North Iowa Area. Northeast is being outscored by their opponents on average through 17 games 86.4-71.1. Their remaining schedule includes home games with Iowa Central, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Lakes while visiting North Iowa Area and Marshalltown. Northeast returns to action on Wednesday when they entertain 5-10 Iowa Central at 7:00. Northeast lost to the Tritons in Ft. Dodge, Iowa on February 10th 98-83.