Northeast Hawks men's basketball stumbles at Indian Hills CC

The No. 12 Indian Hills Community College men’s basketball team was too much to handle for the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team on Saturday.
The Warriors outscored the Hawks (1-5, 1-5 ICCAC) 59-27 in the first half and never looked backed as they went on to defeat Northeast, 115-63 at the Hellyer Center in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Despite a double-double by Ben Tew (Cheshire, England), the Warriors managed to rattle off 18 3-pointers in the contest. Tew finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Evan Decker (Omaha, Neb.) tallied 11 points, while Devin Ross (Cartersville, Ga.) had seven points and four boards.
The Hawks look to get back in the win column when they visit Iowa Central Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.