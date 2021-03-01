Northeast Hawks men's basketball readies themselves for road game at Iowa Western CC

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 3-10 on the season after a 1-2 week. They lost at home to Southwestern of Iowa 86-73 last Tuesday, won in Iowa Falls over Ellsworth last Thursday 72-63, and then lost at home to eighth ranked in Division I Indian Hills of Iowa 108-86.
This year the Hawks have beaten Ellsworth of Iowa twice and topped Kirkwood of Iowa while losing to Iowa schools in Kirkwood, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown, Iowa Western, Indian Hills twice, Iowa Central, Southeastern, Des Moines Area, and Southwestern. Northeast is being outscored by their opponents on average through 13 games 90-75.3. They return to action on Wednesday evening when they visit 6-6 Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. The Reivers beat the Hawks 85-75 in Norfolk on February 3rd.