Northeast Hawks men's basketball off to slow start at 1-7 in 2021 season

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 1-7 on the season after dropping two games in the past week. 

They lost at Iowa Central in Ft. Dodge last Wednesday 98-83 and then were beaten at home by Southeastern Community College 89-57 last Saturday.  This year, the Hawks have beaten Ellsworth of Iowa and lost seven consecutive to Kirkwood of Iowa, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown of Iowa, Iowa Western, Indian Hills of Iowa, Iowa Central, and Southeastern of Iowa.  Northeast is being outscored by their opponents on average through eight games 92.6-72.7.  The Hawks return to action on Wednesday when they visit Boone, Iowa to play 6-2 NJCAA 5th ranked in Division II Des Moines Area Community College at 7:00.

