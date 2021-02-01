Northeast Hawks men's basketball focuses on two tough games this week

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 1-3 on the season after dropping two games in the past week.
They lost at Iowa Lakes last Wednesday 77-64 and then were beaten at home by Marshalltown Community College 106-87 last Saturday. This year the Hawks have beaten Ellsworth and then lost three consecutive to Kirkwood, Iowa Lakes, and Marshalltown. Northeast is being outscored by their opponents on average through four games 87.5-72. They return to action this Wednesday evening at 7:00 when they host 2-2 Iowa Western Community College and then visit Ottumwa, Iowa on Saturday at 3:00 when they play twelfth ranked in Division I 3-1 Indian Hills Community College. Northeast Hawks coach Dan Anderson talked about the upcoming week on Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday.