Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at Iowa Lakes CC

Despite out scoring Iowa Lakes Community College in the second half, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team got off to a slow start and ultimately fell to the Lakers, 77-64 at the Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa.
The Hawks (1-2, 1-2 ICCAC) couldn’t muster any offense in the first six minutes of the first half, but a 3-pointer from Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) put the Northeast on the scoreboard as they trailed by nine points. Anderson later hit a mid-range jumper and was fouled on his way to the basket. The sophomore stepped to the free-throw line and hit the free throw to pull the Hawks within 16 points.
Justin Hiser (Grand Island, Neb.) opened the second half with a 3-pointer, followed by another one from Trey Drummond III (Huxley, Iowa) as the Hawks slowly began chip away at the Lakers double-digit lead. Two free throws from Evan Decker (Omaha, Neb.) with 9:38 to play in the game, pulled the Hawks within 10 points.
The Hawks’ defense came into play later in the half as they held the Lakers in check, before Andy Knapp (Crofton, Neb.) knocked down a 3-pointer and Devin Ross (Cartersville, Ga.) hit two free throws that cut the deficit to only seven points. However, it was the closet the Hawks could come in the contest after the Lakers sealed the victory with a layup and two free throws.
Anderson guided Northeast with 19 points and six rebounds. Ross added 15 points, while Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) had 10 points and six boards.
The Hawks welcome Marshalltown Community College for a 3 p.m. matchup at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.