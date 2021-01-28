Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at Iowa Lakes CC

Despite out scoring Iowa Lakes Community College in the second half, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team got off to a slow start and ultimately fell to the Lakers, 77-64 at the Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

 

The Hawks (1-2, 1-2 ICCAC) couldn’t muster any offense in the first six minutes of the first half, but a 3-pointer from Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) put the Northeast on the scoreboard as they trailed by nine points. Anderson later hit a mid-range jumper and was fouled on his way to the basket. The sophomore stepped to the free-throw line and hit the free throw to pull the Hawks within 16 points. 

 

Justin Hiser (Grand Island, Neb.) opened the second half with a 3-pointer, followed by another one from Trey Drummond III (Huxley, Iowa) as the Hawks slowly began chip away at the Lakers double-digit lead. Two free throws from Evan Decker (Omaha, Neb.) with 9:38 to play in the game, pulled the Hawks within 10 points.  

 

The Hawks’ defense came into play later in the half as they held the Lakers in check, before Andy Knapp (Crofton, Neb.) knocked down a 3-pointer and Devin Ross (Cartersville, Ga.) hit two free throws that cut the deficit to only seven points. However, it was the closet the Hawks could come in the contest after the Lakers sealed the victory with a layup and two free throws.  

 

Anderson guided Northeast with 19 points and six rebounds. Ross added 15 points, while Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) had 10 points and six boards. 

 

The Hawks welcome Marshalltown Community College for a 3 p.m. matchup at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Northeast Hawks women's hoops beats Iowa Lakes CC on the road

Northeast Hawks women's hoops beats Iowa Lakes CC on the road

Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) tallied 20 points and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team shot a blistering 66 percent from the field to defeat NJCAA DII No. 11 Iowa Lakes Community College, 67-55 at Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at Iowa Lakes CC

Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at Iowa Lakes CC

Despite out scoring Iowa Lakes Community College in the second half, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team got off to a slow start and ultimately fell to the Lakers, 77-64 at the Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa. 

Creighton men's basketball rallies past Seton Hall

Creighton men's basketball rallies past Seton Hall

Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and 17th ranked Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 last night in Newark, New Jersey. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 28, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 28, 2021

A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that David Culley has become the new head coach of the Houston Texans.  It will be the first head coaching job for the 65-year-old Culley, who has worked as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019.  He becomes the fourth c…

Nebraska softball's Edwards honored

Nebraska softball's Edwards honored

Nebraska softball senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was one of 50 players nationally named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List.