Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at home to North Iowa Area CC

Two late free throws proved costly for the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team on Saturday. The Hawks (3-12, 3-12 ICCAC) ultimately fell to North Iowa Area Community College, 70-67 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Down by seven points at halftime the Hawks outscored the Trojans, 42-38 in the second half.
Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) made back-to-back layups that sparked the Hawks’ offense with 8:14 to play in the game. Later in the half, Devin Ross (Cartersville, Ga.) hit back-to-back layups that put the Hawks ahead by a point. The Trojans began to mount a small comeback, but Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) quickly changed the momentum by hitting a much-needed 3-pointer. Anderson hit an easy shot off the glass that gave the Hawks a three-point lead. However, it was the Trojans that had the final say down the stretch to put the game out of reach for Northeast.
Anderson led the Hawks with 17 points and six rebounds. Lopez added 14 points and eight boards, while Ross had 13 points. The Hawks shot 43 percent from the field, compared to 34 percent by the Trojans.
Northeast squares off with Southwestern Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Creston, Iowa.