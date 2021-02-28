Northeast Hawks men's basketball falls at home to Indian Hills CC of Iowa

No. 8 Indian Hills Community College shot 58 percent from the field to defeat Northeast Community College, 108-86 on Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks (3-10, 3-10 ICCAC) held strong throughout the first half as they led the Warriors for the first eight minutes. After Indian Hills begin to pull away down the stretch, Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) sank two free-throws to bring the Hawks within a point. Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) followed with two made free-throws to tie the game at 32. Devin Ross (Cartersville, Ga.) hit a jumper in the final seconds as they Hawks trailed by 13 points heading into halftime.
The Hawks' offense quickly went quiet in the opening minutes of the second half. Indian Hills slowly began to build a 20-point lead, while not allowing the Hawks to hit any open shots in the paint.
Anderson tallied a double-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Ben Tew (Cheshire, England) also had a double-double with 18 points and 12 boards. Lopez added 15 points, while Ross had 10. The Hawks shot 41 percent from the field, 40 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent from the free-throw line.
The Hawks hit the road to face Iowa Western Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs, Iowa.