Northeast Hawks men's basketball drops sixth in a row after falling at Iowa Central CC

Despite leading by two points at the end of the first half, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off the Iowa Central Community College men’s basketball team on Wednesday night. 

 

The Hawks (1-6, 1-6 ICCAC) tallied only 38 points in the second half, falling to the Tritons, 98-83 in ICCAC play in Fort Dodge, Iowa. 

 

Northeast was firing on all cylinders for much of the first half, but a strong-bench performance by the Tritons proved to be the difference. 

 

Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) led the Hawks with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Evan Decker (Omaha, Neb.) tallied 18 points, while Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) had 13 points. Devin Ross (Cartersville, Ga.) added 11 points and six rebounds, while Justin Hiser (Grand Island, Neb.) pitched in eight points and seven boards.  

 

The Hawks square off with Southeastern Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

