Northeast Hawks men's basketball drops seventh game in a row on Saturday

The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team had a tough time mustering any offense on Saturday night, falling to Southeastern Community College, 89-57 in ICCAC play at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks (1-7, 1-7 ICCAC) trailed by only 10 points heading into halftime, but the Southeastern offense came alive in the second half. Northeast couldn’t find an answer as the Blackhawks poured on 53 points the rest of the way.
Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) led the Hawks with 19 points. Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) added 18 points, while Evan Decker (Omaha, Neb.) had eight rebounds and five points.
The Hawks visit Des Moines Area Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Boone, Iowa.