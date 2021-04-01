Northeast Hawks men's basketball drops regular season finale home contest to Iowa Lakes CC

The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team didn’t have an answer for Iowa Lakes Community College on Wednesday night. The Lakers had the momentum from start to finish, defeating the Hawks, 100-67 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. 

 

The Hawks (3-19, 3-19 ICCAC) were held to only 29 points in the second half, while the Lakers managed to score 48 points in the first and more than 50 in the second. The Lakers also forced 22 turnovers that haunted the Hawks from the beginning of the first half. 

 

Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) recorded 18 points and six rebounds. Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) had 11 points and six boards, while Evan Decker (Omaha, Neb.) chipped in 11 points and six boards. Ben Tew (Cheshire, England) had eight points and nine rebounds. 

 

The Hawks clash with No. 6 Indian Hills Community College in the Region XI Tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hellyer Center in Ottumwa, Iowa.

