Northeast Hawks men's basketball drops home game with Marshalltown CC

The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team outscored Marshalltown Community College in the second half on Saturday, but it was not enough as the Hawks (1-3, 1-3 ICCAC) fell 106-87 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Down by 25 points at halftime, the Hawks began to slowly chip away. Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) and Evan Decker (Omaha, Neb.) hit back-to-back layups to pull the Hawks within 22 points. Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) later buried a 3-pointer that kept the Hawks in the hunt.
With 10:27 to play in the game, Anderson nailed another 3-pointer and Lopez followed with a layup of his own to cut the deficit to 18 points. Marshalltown began to take advantage of the mismatches in the paint that led to a long-scoring run, keeping the Hawks from gaining any momentum.
Anderson led the Hawks with 21 points, six assists and six rebounds. Lopez added 20 points and five boards, while Decker and Trey Drummond III (Huxley, Iowa) chipped in 11 points each.
The Hawks continue their conference homestand against Iowa Western Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Norfolk.