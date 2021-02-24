Northeast Hawks men's basketball drops home contest to Southwestern CC of Iowa

The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team took a five-point lead heading into the locker room at halftime and couldn’t rally to hold off Southwestern Community College, falling 86-73 in ICCAC play at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Justin Hiser (Grand Island, Neb.) and Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) buried back-to-back 3-pointers that kept the Hawks’ (2-9, 2-9 ICCAC) offensive momentum going late in the first half. Anderson finished off the half with an easy transition layup to secure the lead heading into the break.
But the momentum stopped there as Northeast managed only 32 points in the second half, compared to 50 by the Spartans. Southwestern began to pull away at the six-minute mark that swayed the lead by 10 points in favor of the Spartans, which ultimately kept them in control the rest of the way.
Anderson led the Hawks with 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field, including eight rebounds. Ben Tew (Cheshire, England) had a double-double with 14 points and 16 boards. Devin Ross (Cartersville, Ga.) chipped in 10 points and six rebounds. The Hawks shot 43 percent from the field and 45 percent from the three-point line.
Northeast squares off with Ellsworth Community College at 7 p.m. Thursday in Iowa Falls, Iowa.