Northeast Hawks men's basketball drops home contest to Iowa Western CC

Despite shooting 46 percent from the field, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team fell to Iowa Western Community College, 85-75 in ICCAC action on Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Jared Lopez (Lincoln, Neb.) gave the Hawks (1-4, 1-4 ICCAC) a spark in the first half, burying a deep 3-pointer to put Northeast up by six points early. However, the lead was short lived as the Reivers began to flex their defensive muscles. Michael Anderson (Lincoln, Neb.) pulled the Hawks within a basket with a layup late in the first half. Lopez account for five-straight points with under a minute to play that gave the Hawks life heading into the locker room.
The Hawks quickly saw the deficit begin to expand as the Reivers made a plethora of 3-pointers early in the half. With 10 minutes to play in the game, Anderson went right to work for the Hawks as he drained back-to-back 3-pointers to bring the Hawks within five points. Both teams traded baskets until Ben Tew (Cheshire, England) hit an easy layup, forcing the Reivers to call a timeout. Unfortunately, the Hawks struggled to find any offensive rhythm down the stretch in the final minutes, propelling the Reivers to victory.
Anderson led the Hawks with 25 points and six assists. Tew tallied a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Lopez had 15 points. Evan Decker (Omaha, Neb.) netted 10 points and grabbed seven boards.
The Hawks hit the road to face Indian Hills Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday in Ottumwa, Iowa.