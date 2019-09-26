Northeast Hawks men's golf win home triangular

The Northeast Hawks men’s golf squad won a home triangular yesterday at Norfolk Country Club. 

The Hawks shot a 297.  Southeast Community College carded a 304 and Central of Columbus shot 353.  Northeast’s Ty Heimes was the medalist after carding a 69 (-3).  He won by two strokes.

Finish Player Team Scores

- 1 Ty Heimes Northeast CC (NE) 69 (F) -3

- 2 Josh Norris Southeast CC 71 (F) -1

- 3 Allan Osornio Southeast CC 74 (F) +2

- 4 Matthew Kingston Northeast CC (NE) 75 (F) +3

- 5 Jordan Hart Northeast CC (NE) 76 (F) +4

- T6 Geronimo Narizzano Southeast CC 77 (F) +5

- T6 Grant Sell Northeast CC (NE) 77 (F) +5

- 8 Jacob Lingenfelter Northeast CC (NE) (B) 80 (F) +8

- T9 Dawson Sundsted Northeast CC (NE) (B) 82 (F) +10

- T9 Jesse Sacrison Southeast CC 82 (F) +10

- T11 Hunter Goehring Northeast CC (NE) (B) 83 (F) +11

- T11 John Lapour Northeast CC (NE) 83 (F) +11

- 13 Andrew Paquette Southeast CC 84 (F) +12

- T14 Dalton Jerabek Central CC - Columbus 87 (F) +15

- T14 Joel Poland Central CC - Columbus 87 (F) +15

- T14 Levi Fogel Central CC - Columbus 87 (F) +15

- 17 Gabriel Pfeifer Northeast CC (NE) (B) 89 (F) +17

- T18 Andrew Weitzel * Central CC - Columbus (B) 92 (F) +20

- T18 Ryder Lewis Central CC - Columbus 92 (F) +20

- 20 Christian Jewell Central CC - Columbus 95 (F) +23

- 21 Keaten Sekutera * Central CC - Columbus (B) 96 (F) +24

