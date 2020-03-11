Northeast Hawks men's golf finishes second at Bethany College Spring Invite

The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team finished second at the Bethany College Spring Invite at Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson, Kansas.
The event saw only nine holes played on Monday and 27 yesterday. Garden City Community College of Kansas was the champion after shooting a (+26) 586. The Hawks carded a (+43) 603 to finish second. Garden City’s Oliwer Toiminen was the medalist after shooting a 140. He won by three strokes. Northeast’s Matthew Kingston shot 146 to place third, Ty Heimes finished fifth after a 148, and John LaPour settled for eighth after shooting a 151.