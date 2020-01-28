Northeast Hawks men's basketball tries to bounce back from loss as they prep for road game at Iowa Western

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 11-10 on the season after dropping a 100-83 road loss at NJCAA 23rd ranked in Division I Southeastern Community College of Iowa last Saturday.
This year the Hawks have beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, the Peru State JV, the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota, Iowa Western, and Quakerdale Prep of Iowa. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 21 games 89.6-87.5. They return to action on Wednesday evening at 7:00 when they visit 13-11 Iowa Western Community College. The Hawks beat the Reivers on January 11th at home 89-83.