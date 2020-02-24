Northeast Hawks men's basketball to host Marshalltown CC of Iowa this evening in Region XI Quarterfinal

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 13-17 on the season dropping an 82-71 home decision to Southeastern Community College of Iowa last Saturday.
It was their fourth loss in their last five contests. This year the Hawks have beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, the Peru State JV, the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota, Iowa Western, Quakerdale Prep of Iowa twice, and Marshalltown of Iowa. Northeast is being outscored by their opponents on average through 30 games 85.9-85.8. They return to action this evening when they entertain 5-25 Marshalltown Community College of Iowa in a Region XI Quarterfinal at 7:00. The Hawks split the two matchups with the Tigers this season.