Northeast Hawks men's basketball splits weekend games in Ft. Dodge, Iowa; get ready for Morningside JV tonight

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 4-5 to start the season after splitting two games on Ft. Dodge, Iowa last weekend.
They outscored Iowa Central Community College 91-88 last Friday and then lost to NJCAA third ranked in Division II North Iowa Area Community College on Saturday 105-85. The Hawks’ Emmette Page combined for 61 points, eleven assists, seven rebounds, and eight steals over the weekend. On the young season, Northeast has beaten the York JV Iowa Central twice, and Lake Region State of North Dakota while falling to Otero Junior College of Colorado, Iowa Lakes, North Dakota State College of Science, Southeast of Nebraska, and North Iowa Area. The Hawks are being outscored by their opponents on average through nine games 91.1-88.7. Northeast returns to action this evening at 7:00 when they host the Morningside JV of Iowa.