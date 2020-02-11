Northeast Hawks men's basketball snaps six game losing streak; look to build on momentum into this week

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 12-13 on the season after snapping a six game losing streak with a 75-48 home rout of Marshalltown Community College of Iowa last Saturday. 

This year the Hawks have beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, the Peru State JV, the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota, Iowa Western, Quakerdale Prep of Iowa, and Marshalltown of Iowa.  Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 25 games 87.7-86.2.  They to action with road games this week when they visit 16-10 Central Community College of Columbus on Wednesday and then visit fourth ranked in Division I 24-3 Ottumwa, Iowa on Saturday to play Indian Hills Community College.  The Hawks lost to both teams in the month of January.

