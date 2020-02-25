Northeast Hawks men's basketball season comes to end after home loss to Marshalltown CC of Iowa

The Northeast Hawks men’s basketball team’s season came to an end last night after being upset by Marshalltown Community College of Iowa 58-49 in a Region XI Quarterfinal.
Emmette Page led the Hawks with 20 points and three steals while Ben Moxness scored 17 points in the loss. Craig Phillip led the Tigers with 15 points and ten rebounds and Quavon Blackwood netted 13 points. Northeast, who trailed at halftime 24-23, were outscored in the second half 34-26. The Hawks had beaten Marshalltown at home 16 days earlier 75-48. Northeast’s final record is 13-18 and dropped five of their last six and eleven of their last 13 games.