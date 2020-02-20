Northeast Hawks men's basketball routs Quakerdale Prep; Page sets points record

Emmette Page broke Ty Graham’s 18-year-old Northeast record for most points in a career as the home-team Northeast Hawks men’s basketball team routed Quakerdale Prep Academy of Iowa 101-62 last night.
Page dropped 26 points, while adding six rebounds and four assists, bringing his career point total to 1,071 points. He led five players in double figures in the win. Teammate Michael Anderson tallied a triple-double with twelve points, ten rebounds and ten assists as the Hawks shot 41% from beyond the arc at 17-42. Northeast, who led at halftime 47-26, was able to snap a three-game losing streak to improve to 13-16.