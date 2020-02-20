Northeast Hawks men's basketball routs Quakerdale Prep; Page sets points record

Emmette Page broke Ty Graham’s 18-year-old Northeast record for most points in a career as the home-team Northeast Hawks men’s basketball team routed Quakerdale Prep Academy of Iowa 101-62 last night. 

Page dropped 26 points, while adding six rebounds and four assists, bringing his career point total to 1,071 points.  He led five players in double figures in the win.  Teammate Michael Anderson tallied a triple-double with twelve points, ten rebounds and ten assists as the Hawks shot 41% from beyond the arc at 17-42.  Northeast, who led at halftime 47-26, was able to snap a three-game losing streak to improve to 13-16.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 20, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 20, 2020

Markell Johnson scored a career-high 28 points to help North Carolina State to beat sixth-ranked Duke 88-66 last night.  Devon Daniels added a career-high 25 points for the Wolfpack, who led by 15 at halftime and by as many as 27 late in a surprisingly lopsided win against the ACC-leading Bl…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers first-year coach John Beilein is stepping down after 54 games, according to multiple reports.  ESPN reported that Beilein is expected to say goodbye to staff and players today when they return from the All-Star break.  The Cavs have the NBA's second-worst record at 14-40.…