Northeast Hawks men's basketball looks to keep momentum off Iowa Western win with road games this week

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 10-7 on the season after splitting two home games last week.
They lost to Central of Columbus last Wednesday 96-79 and then topped Iowa Western on Saturday 89-83. This year they have beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, the Peru State JV, the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota, and Iowa Western. The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through 17 games 91.7-86.2. They return to action on Wednesday when they visit 2-15 Quakerdale Prep of Iowa and then 4-16 Marshalltown of Iowa on Saturday.