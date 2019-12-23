Northeast Hawks men's basketball enjoys 9-6 mark at Christmas break

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 9-6 on the season at the Christmas break.
This year they have beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, the Peru State JV, and the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota. The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through 15 games 92.7-85.7. Their remaining home docket includes games with Central of Columbus, Iowa Western, Indian Hills of Iowa, Southeast of Nebraska, Marshalltown of Iowa, the Concordia JV, Quakerdale Prep of Iowa, and Southeastern of Iowa. The Hawks return to action on January 8th when they host 9-7 Central Community College of Columbus.