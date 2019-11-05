Northeast Hawks men's basketball drops opener

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team dropped their opener of the season falling at home to Otero Junior College of Colorado.
The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team had its chances on Monday night.
Sophomore sharp-shooter Emmette Page (Crystal, Minn.) dropped a career-high 32 points, but it wasn’t enough as Otero Junior College defeated the Hawks (0-1), 102-84 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks and Rattlers traded punches for the first 13 minutes of the game, until Otero went on a nine-point run midway through the first half and ultimately took a 20-point lead heading into halftime.
The Hawks stormed out after the break and came within 10 points with 17:05 to play after Daniel Akuei (Melbourne, Australia) hit a 3-pointer and followed with a dunk, forcing an Otero timeout.
After the timeout, the Rattlers held Northeast in check for the rest of the game, while holding a 20-point lead for much of the second half.
Akuei tallied 20 points, four steals and four assists, while Asher Scavella (Nassau, Bahamas) added 11 points and five boards.
The Hawks shot 45 percent from the field, compared to 62 percent by Otero.
Northeast travels to take on York College JV at 7 p.m. Wednesday in York, Neb.