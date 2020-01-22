Northeast Hawks men's basketball drops home game to eighth-ranked Indian Hills CC

The No. 8 Indian Hills Community College men’s basketball team was a handful for the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team on Wednesday night.

The Warriors had seven players score in double-digits as they toppled the Hawks (11-9, 1-2 ICCAC) 100-76 in ICCAC play at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

Indian Hills headed into halftime with a 54-29 lead and kept the Hawks off the scoreboard for the rest of the contest.

Asher Scavella (Nassau, Bahamas) had a career-night with 21 points and seven rebounds. Ben Moxness (Scribner, Neb.) added 16 points and four 3-pointers, while Daniel Akuei (Melbourne, Australia) and Emmette Page (Crystal, Minn.) both chipped in 13 points.

The Hawks are back on the road when they visit Southeastern Community College at 7 p.m. Saturday in West Burlington, Iowa.

