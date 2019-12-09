Northeast Hawks men's basketball 7-5 on the season as they host the Peru State JV on Monday night

The Northeast Hawks men's basketball team is 7-5 on the season after winning two games last week. 

They routed Little Priest Tribal College a week ago today 110-88 and then the York JV last Friday 104-69.  Northeast has beaten the York JV twice, Iowa Central twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota, the Morningside JV of Iowa, and Little Priest Tribal College.  The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through twelve games 91.9-88.5.  They now get ready for a 7:00 home game tonight against the Peru State JV, a Wednesday home contest with North Dakota State College of Science which they lost to in mid-November, and then another home game on Friday with the Mt. Marty JV.

