Northeast Hawks' Kingston named ICCAC Division II Men's Golf Athlete of the Week

Northeast Hawk Matthew Kingston was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference DII Men’s Golf Athlete of the Week today after taking third-place at the Bethany College Spring Invite last Tuesday at the Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson, Kansas. 

Kingston shot a first round 75, before shooting a 71 in the second round.  The Hawks played nine holes last Monday due to weather and finished the remaining 27 holes the next day.  Kingston was the leader of a Northeast team that was projected by the coaches in the ICCAC Spring Preview to finish third at the Regional Tournament.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 16, 2020

NJCAA suspends all spring competition until April 3rd

College World Series among spring events axed by virus

