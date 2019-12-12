Northeast Hawks basketball teams split home twinbill with North Dakota State College of Science

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a home doubleheader with North Dakota State College of Science last night.
The Northeast men dropped an 85-61 decision to the Wildcats. The Hawks led at halftime 39-36 before being outscored in the second half 49-22. Asher Scavella had 14 points and eight rebounds while teammate Michael Anderson added twelve points for Northeast. They drop to 8-6. The loss snapped a four game win streak.
The Northeast women edged North Dakota State College of Science in their game 59-57. Former Norfolk High standout Kyle Moore had 26 points and six steals and Macey Kulhanek added ten points to the win. The Hawks trailed at halftime 29-23 before outscoring the Wildcats in the second half 36-28. Northeast is now 13-2 on the season and have won five games in a row and seven of their last eight contests.