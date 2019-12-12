Northeast Hawks basketball teams split home twinbill with North Dakota State College of Science

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a home doubleheader with North Dakota State College of Science last night.

The Northeast men dropped an 85-61 decision to the Wildcats.  The Hawks led at halftime 39-36 before being outscored in the second half 49-22.  Asher Scavella had 14 points and eight rebounds while teammate Michael Anderson added twelve points for Northeast.  They drop to 8-6.  The loss snapped a four game win streak.

 The Northeast women edged North Dakota State College of Science in their game 59-57.  Former Norfolk High standout Kyle Moore had 26 points and six steals and Macey Kulhanek added ten points to the win.  The Hawks trailed at halftime 29-23 before outscoring the Wildcats in the second half 36-28.  Northeast is now 13-2 on the season and have won five games in a row and seven of their last eight contests.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 12, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 12, 2019

All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon has accepted a seven-year, $245 million package from the Los Angeles Angels.  Rendon finished third in the National League MVP voting this year after batting .319 with 34 home runs, a league-high 44 doubles and a major league-best 126 RBIs for the Washin…