Northeast Hawks basketball teams split home twinbill with Concordia JV

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a home doubleheader last night with the Concordia JV.
The Northeast men dropped a 103-95 decision. Emmette Page scored 27 points with four rebounds while Ben Moxness added 25 points and eight boards. Teammate Daniel Akuei recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds and Michael Anderson had a double-double as well with eleven points and ten boards. The Hawks led 48-28 at halftime but were outscored 54-34 in the second half. The Concordia JV won the overtime session 21-13. Northeast falls to 12-16 and have lost three games in a row and nine of their last ten.
The Northeast women routed the Concordia JV in their game 88-54. Lorna Maxson led five players in double figures with 19 points and ten rebounds. Teammate Emina Hadzihusejnonvic also had a double-double with 18 points, twelve boards, and three steals. The Northeast women, who led at halftime 42-35, improve to 26-3 on the season. They've won six games in a row and 18 of their last 19.