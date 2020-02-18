Northeast Hawks basketball teams split home twinbill with Concordia JV

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a home doubleheader last night with the Concordia JV.

The Northeast men dropped a 103-95 decision.  Emmette Page scored 27 points with four rebounds while Ben Moxness added 25 points and eight boards.  Teammate Daniel Akuei recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds and Michael Anderson had a double-double as well with eleven points and ten boards.  The Hawks led 48-28 at halftime but were outscored 54-34 in the second half.  The Concordia JV won the overtime session 21-13.  Northeast falls to 12-16 and have lost three games in a row and nine of their last ten.

The Northeast women routed the Concordia JV in their game 88-54.  Lorna Maxson led five players in double figures with 19 points and ten rebounds.  Teammate Emina Hadzihusejnonvic also had a double-double with 18 points, twelve boards, and three steals.  The Northeast women, who led at halftime 42-35, improve to 26-3 on the season.  They've won six games in a row and 18 of their last 19.

