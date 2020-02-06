Northeast Hawks basketball teams split home doubleheader with Southeast CC

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a home doubleheader with Southeast Community College last night in games heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
In the men’s game, the Hawks fell to the Storm 101-96. Emmette Page led five players in double figures for Northeast with 21 points, ten assists, and two steals. He was 5-7 from three-point range and 8-15 from the field. Teny Gakdeng led five players in double figures for Southeast with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Hawks led at halftime 52-48 but were outscored in the second half 53-44. Northeast has dropped six games in a row to fall to 11-13. The Storm improves to 16-9 and have won three in a row and six of their last seven. In the women’s contest, the Hawks routed Southeast 85-57. Beth Matas led four players in double figures for Northeast with 23 points, six assists, and two steals. She finished 8-12 from the field and 6-9 from three-point range. Teammate Kyla Moore had 20 points and four rebounds. The Hawks led at halftime 52-24. They improve to 23-3 and have won three games in a row and 15 of their last 16. Southeast falls to 7-18.