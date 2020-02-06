Northeast Hawks basketball teams split home doubleheader with Southeast CC

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a home doubleheader with Southeast Community College last night in games heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM

In the men’s game, the Hawks fell to the Storm 101-96.  Emmette Page led five players in double figures for Northeast with 21 points, ten assists, and two steals.  He was 5-7 from three-point range and 8-15 from the field. Teny Gakdeng led five players in double figures for Southeast with 21 points and eight rebounds.  The Hawks led at halftime 52-48 but were outscored in the second half 53-44.  Northeast has dropped six games in a row to fall to 11-13.  The Storm improves to 16-9 and have won three in a row and six of their last seven.  In the women’s contest, the Hawks routed Southeast 85-57.  Beth Matas led four players in double figures for Northeast with 23 points, six assists, and two steals.  She finished 8-12 from the field and 6-9 from three-point range.  Teammate Kyla Moore had 20 points and four rebounds.  The Hawks led at halftime 52-24.  They improve to 23-3 and have won three games in a row and 15 of their last 16.  Southeast falls to 7-18.

Wayne State football announces recruiting class

Wayne State football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of 26 student-athletes that have signed national letters of intent or committed to attend Wayne State and play football for the Wildcats in the 2020 season. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 6, 2020

A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six three-pointers, and home-team Providence pulled away from 21st ranked Creighton for a 73-56 win.  Reeves led four players in double figures for the Friars.  Providence defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping 16th rank…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Boston Red Sox have agreed to send 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.  The Red Sox would also send away left-hander David Price in a salary dump designed to save Boston tens of millions of dollars and help them dip …