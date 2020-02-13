Northeast Hawks basketball teams split doubleheader with Central CC at Columbus

The Northeast Hawks split a road doubleheader last night in Columbus in games heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
The Northeast men were beaten by Central Community College 85-60. The Raiders’ Nathan Frost had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Roman Behrens recorded 22 points, nine assists, seven boards, and two blocked shots in the win. The Hawks’ Ben Moxness had 16 points and Michael Anderson netted 15 points and nine rebounds. Emmette Page was held to ten points in the loss. Central led 37-25 at halftime. They won their fourth game in a row to improve to 17-10 while Northeast has dropped seven of their last eight to fall to 12-14. In the women’s contest, the Northeast women routed Central 85-57. Kyla Moore led four players in double figures for the Hawks with 27 points, five assists, and three steals. Beth Matas added 24 points and five assists and Emina Hadzihusejnovic recorded a double-double with 18 points, twelve rebounds, and three blocked shots. The Raiders’ Monica Brooks had 21 points, eight boards, and three blocked shots. Northeast, who led 44-29 at halftime, improves to 25-3 and have won five games in a row and 17 of their last 18. Central falls to 11-13.