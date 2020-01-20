Northeast Hawks basketball teams split doubleheader at Marshalltown CC

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a doubleheader yesterday at Marshalltown Community College of Iowa.
The Northeast men fell to 11-8 on the season after a 77-54 loss. Daniel Akuei scored 15 points with seven rebounds, Oyiti Amum had eleven points, seven boards, and four assists, and Asher Scavella chipped in with ten points in the loss. The Hawks trailed 37-29 at halftime. The Northeast women routed Marshalltown in their contest 97-47. Beth Matas & Macey Kulhanek led five players in double figures for the Hawks with 15 points apiece. Lorna Maxon recorded a double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds. Northeast, who led 47-14 at halftime, is now 18-2 on the season. They’ve won ten games in a row and twelve of their last 13.