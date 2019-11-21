Northeast Hawks basketball teams split at Southeast CC in Beatrice

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split last night in Beatrice with Southeast Community College.
The Northeast men lost their game 92-87 to the Storm. Emmette Page scored 29 points while Ben Moxness added 12 points and Asher Scavella scored 10. The Hawks fall to 3-4 on the season.
The Northeast women won their contest over Southeast 87-58 to improve to 7-1 on the year. Former Norfolk High standout Kyla Moored had 26 points, Beth Matas netted 15 points and five rebounds, and Julia Carbonell added 15 points.