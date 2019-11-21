Northeast Hawks basketball teams split at Southeast CC in Beatrice

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split last night in Beatrice with Southeast Community College.

The Northeast men lost their game 92-87 to the Storm.  Emmette Page scored 29 points while Ben Moxness added 12 points and Asher Scavella scored 10.  The Hawks fall to 3-4 on the season.

The Northeast women won their contest over Southeast 87-58 to improve to 7-1 on the year.  Former Norfolk High standout Kyla Moored had 26 points, Beth Matas netted 15 points and five rebounds, and Julia Carbonell added 15 points.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State football players receive honors

Wayne State football players receive honors

            Four players from the Wayne State College football team were named to the 2019 NSIC All-Conference Football Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 21, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 21, 2019

Lou Williams scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard combined with Paul George for 42 points in their first game together as the LA Clippers rallied to knock off the Boston Celtics, 107-104 in overtime.  George provided 25 points and Leonard added 17 before blocking Kemba Walker's potential game …

Wayne State men's basketball routs Concordia

Wayne State men's basketball routs Concordia

Wayne State outscored Concordia University 51-34 in the second half with five players scoring in double figures as the Wildcat men’s basketball team recorded a 92-70 non-conference victory over the Bulldogs Tuesday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. 

UNO men's basketball falls at Dayton

UNO men's basketball falls at Dayton

Obi Toppin had 21 points with six rebounds and three blocked shots to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Nebraska-Omaha 93-68 last night in Ohio. 