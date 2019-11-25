Northeast Hawks basketball sweeps Morningside JV at home

The Northeast Hawks women & men's basketball teams swept the Morningside JV at home last night.
The Northeast men earned a 91-85 victory as Emmette Page and Oyiti Amun scored 15 points a piece. Page added seven assists and Amun contributed five rebounds and three steals. The Hawks led 39-37 at halftime. They improve to 5-5.
The Northeast women routed the Morningside JV in their contest 88-62. Kyla Moore had 24 points, five assists, four rebounds, and four steals in the win. Teammate Julia Carbonell had 18 points, six assists, and three steals. Emina Hadzihusejnovic added 14 points and six boards. Northeast led at halftime 46-37 at halftime. They have now won three of their last four games to improve to 9-2.