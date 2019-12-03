Northeast Hawks basketball sweeps Little Priest Tribal College

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams swept Little Priest Tribal College at home last night.

In the men's game, the Hawks earned a 110-88 victory.  Emmette Page led five players in double figures with 29 points, five steals, five assists, and four rebounds.  Teammate Asher Scavella had a double-double with 19 points and ten boards.  Northeast, who trailed 45-41 at halftime, outscored their foe 69-43 in the second half.  The Hawks are now 6-5 on the year.  They've won two games in a row and three of their last four.

In the women's contest, Northeast routed Little Priest Tribal College 120-53.  Beth Matas led seven players in double figures with 20 points and four rebounds.  They led 64-32 at halftime.  The Hawks are now 10-2 on the season and have won two in a row and four of their last five games.

