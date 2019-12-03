Northeast Hawks basketball sweeps Little Priest Tribal College

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams swept Little Priest Tribal College at home last night.
In the men's game, the Hawks earned a 110-88 victory. Emmette Page led five players in double figures with 29 points, five steals, five assists, and four rebounds. Teammate Asher Scavella had a double-double with 19 points and ten boards. Northeast, who trailed 45-41 at halftime, outscored their foe 69-43 in the second half. The Hawks are now 6-5 on the year. They've won two games in a row and three of their last four.
In the women's contest, Northeast routed Little Priest Tribal College 120-53. Beth Matas led seven players in double figures with 20 points and four rebounds. They led 64-32 at halftime. The Hawks are now 10-2 on the season and have won two in a row and four of their last five games.