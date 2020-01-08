Northeast Hawks basketball splits doubleheader with Central CC

The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a home doubleheader with Central of Columbus Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center.
The Northeast men suffered a 96-79 loss to the Raiders. Ben Moxness led four players in double figures for the Hawks with 23 points and eight rebounds. Teammate Asher Scavella recorded a double-double with 16 points and twelve boards. Tre'vion Crawford led four players in double figures for Central with 28 points and six rebounds. The Raiders, who led 50-42 at halftime, improves to 10-7 while Northeast drops to 9-7.
The Northeast women routed Central in their contest 85-58. Macey Kulhanek led four players in double figures for the Hawks with 16 points. The Raiders were led by Monica Brooks' 16 points and seven rebounds. Northeast, who led at halftime 46-24, improves to 15-2. They have now won seven games in a row and nine of their last ten. Central drops to 6-9.