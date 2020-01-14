Northeast Hawks basketball players receive ICCAC honors

Northeast Community College sophomore Emmette Page and freshman Beth Matas were both named Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I Athletes of the Week after their dominant performances over Central Community College and Iowa Western Community College last week.
Page powered the Northeast men to an 89-83 win over Iowa Western. He recorded 38 points, six assists and five rebounds. Page is the ICCAC’s leading scorer with 23.8 points per game. It was the fifth time this season he has scored 30 or more points. Matas led the Northeast women in a crucial win over Iowa Western. She tallied 17 points and eight assists in the 70-63 victory. Against Central, Matas added 15 points and seven rebounds. So far this season, she is averaging 13 points and 4.5 assists.